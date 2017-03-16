Vendor applications available for March 18 Lillian Spring Fling

Classy Ladies Creations will once again bring its market basket to the Lillian area by hosting a Spring Fling at the Lillian Community Center on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. “We are taking vendor applications at this time and hope you will join us,’’ said Sally Bowen of Classy Ladies. Contact either Bowen at 850-554-2956 or Joyce Herman at 251-504-1704 or email classyladiescreations@yahoo. com for more information.