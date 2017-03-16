Home / More March 15 News / Vendor applications available for March 18 Lillian Spring Fling

Vendor applications available for March 18 Lillian Spring Fling

By on March 16, 2017

Vendor applications available for March 18 Lillian Spring Fling

Classy Ladies Creations will once again bring its market basket to the Lillian area by hosting a Spring Fling at the Lillian Community Center on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. “We are taking vendor applications at this time and hope you will join us,’’ said Sally Bowen of Classy Ladies. Contact either Bowen at 850-554-2956 or Joyce Herman at 251-504-1704 or email classyladiescreations@yahoo. com for more information.

Related Items