Verisimilitude Release Party May 1 at GSHS Library

Jessica Sampley’s Creative Writing class has created Gulf Shores High School’s first Literary Arts Journal, Verisimilitude. The journal is completely student-run and is a compilation of students’ poetry, art pieces, and fiction. They have had outstanding participation schoolwide. The journal is an excellent way for students to give their self-expression a voice. There will be a release party for Verisimilitude on Tuesday, May 1, from 6- 8 p.m. in the library at Gulf Shores High School. Student art and photography will be displayed, and students will read selections of poetry and fiction. All are welcome. Below are the website address and a few pieces of art that will be featured in the journal – verisimilitudejournal.weebly.com.

Pictured: Pink & White, by Bryan Gutierrez; Remorse, by Addison Bullard; Ice Cream, by Delaney Russ; Beach Houses, by Chandler Wells; Flora, by Victoria Williams; Friends, by Lilliana Betz.

(By Caroline Gibson & Joseph Ingraham)