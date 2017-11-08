Vets will no longer have to pay GSP pier, boat ramp fees

Alabama State Parks are now offering veterans free admission to any state park, park facility or day use area that charges an entrance fee – including boat ramps and the Gulf State Park pier.

“For years we have offered free state park admission to veterans on Veterans Day,’’ said Greg Lein, Alabama State Parks Director. “Expanding that access year-round is the least we can do for those who have made our freedom possible.”

Alabama has a long tradition of honoring veterans. Evolving from Armistice Day, which celebrated the end of World War I, the first national Veterans Day celebration occurred in Alabama in 1947.

Additionally, several Alabama state parks were built with help from the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), which employed many World War I veterans during the Great Depression. Structures built by the CCC in the 1930s are still cornerstones of the Alabama State Parks system.

Public contributions to Alabama’s Parks for Patriots program will be accepted for any dollar amount and will be used only to fund free entry for veterans from any branch of the U.S. military.

Make contributions online by visiting alapark.com; cash only sponsorships can be made at any manned park gate; and cash or credit card sponsorships can be made at most point-of-sale cash registers in park offices, restaurants, camp stores and golf shops. Contributions will be utilized at the park in which it was made. For those making contributions online, the sponsorship can be assigned to the park of your choice.

The Parks for Patriots program applies to entry fees only. Park concessions and other fee-based outdoor adventures within the parks are not covered by the new program.

“As Veterans Day approaches, we urge all Alabamians to consider sponsoring our veterans by contributing to this new program,’’ said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “It’s just one of the ways we can all show our gratitude for their selfless service to the country.”

More info: alapark.com.