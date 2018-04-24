Volunteer party for High Hopes FUNraiser is April 26

A volunteer party for the The 12th Annual Illuminating Autism High Hopes 4 Autism FUNraiser will be held on Thursday April 26 at Pirates Cove in Josephine. Kraken Catering Co. will be providing food. For more info, or to RSVP, call 251-986-7007 or email highhopes4autism@gmail.com.

The High Hopes FUNraiser, which raises funds for a local nonprofit specializing in language development and social behavior therapy for school-age children, will be held June 1-3 at Pirate’s Cove.

The event offers food, fun and live music on the sandy shores of the laid-back beach restaurant – landmark.

A highlight will be drawn downs for 2017 4X4 Jeeps from Gulf Chrysler on Saturday and Sunday. A silent auction will also be held both days.

More than 200 businesses donate services and products to be auctioned. Prizes range from spa gift certificates to movie passes and fishing equipment to artwork.

High Hopes 4 Autism was founded in 2009 and is located on the campus of Saint Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. The organization serves preschool children and families affected by Autism, specializing in language development and social behavior necessary for integration in a classroom environment.