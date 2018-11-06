Volunteers needed for PBUMC’s Feb. 8 Night to Shine Prom

Perdido Bay United Methodist Church is putting a call out for volunteers for its Tim Tebow Foundation Night To Shine Prom Friday, February 8, 2019. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. The worldwide movement is set to take place in all 50 states and 15 countries around the world. This is PBUMC’s third time as one of more than 450 churches around the world that will host this amazing event.

The event requires around 300 volunteers, and each of them must be trained.

PBUMC utilizes donations from its thrift store, the Redemption Store, to provide gowns, shoes, accessories, and suits to guests, who are invited to come and pick out complimentary attire prior to the event. Seamstresses are available to provide any alterations needed.

For more sponsorship, volunteer or event info, contact event co-chair Lori Gerritsen at 972-834-7799 or Lorigerritsen@gmail. com, visit pbumcnts.com or go to facebook.

Every guest of Night to Shine receives the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres. Guests enter the building on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests enjoy a catered dinner, prom favors.

“Best of all, each honored guest is crowned a king or queen of the prom,’’ said Erik Dellenback, executive director of the Tim Tebow Foundation.