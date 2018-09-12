Volunteers needed for Sept. 15 Al. Coastal Clean-up

Show your support and concern for Alabama’s waterways by participating in the 3st Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, September 15 from 8 a.m. until noon. Make a difference by volunteering to clean up the state’s cherished coastal area.

Since trash totals were collected at the first Alabama Coastal Cleanup in 1987, more than 800 tons of trash have been collected and disposed of properly thank to more than 80,000 volunteers.

Volunteers are needed at 30 different cleanup sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Alabama Coastal Cleanup provides a t-shirt and clean up supplies to participants. For more info, go to AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com. com or call (251) 928-9792. or go to Facebook.

The event gives Baldwin residents the opportunity to give back to the environment and their surrounding communities by cleaning up along the coast and waterways within their cities.

Volunteers—involved citizens, community organizations, businesses, individuals, school groups and families—are needed to help with the cleanup. All supplies are provided, and volunteers who come out early will receive a free t-shirt.

The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is part of an international effort led by the Ocean Conservancy to remove debris from coastal waters. This litter is not only an eyesore but can pose a real threat to both marine wildlife and humans.

Participation provides a unique opportunity to be a part of the solution. Items removed from Baldwin beacahes have included ruined furniture, home appliances, computers and laptops.

To volunteer at a specific zone, call or email the captains listed below or just show up before noon at the listed zone.

Baldwin County Clean-up Zones

– Boggy Point Boat Ramp, Orange Beach

– Bon Secour, 7309 River Rd, Bon Secour.

_Daphne, May Day Park.

_ Fairhope, Public Pier.

_ Five Rivers Delta Center, Spanish Fort.

– Flora-Bama, Fla-Al State Line.

– Fort Morgan Peninsula, Mo’s Landing.

– Gulf Shores Public Beach.

– Gulf State Park, 20115 Alabama 135.

– Pirate’s Cove – Josephine.

– Little Lagoon, 18068 Fort Morgan Road.

– Ono Island, 31647 Shoal Water Dr.

– Orange Beach, 25900 Perdido Beach Blvd.

– Perdido Bay, 12408 S 7th St, Lillian.

– Perdido Beach, Yupon St, Elberta.

– Weeks Bay, 11300 US-98, Fairhope.

– Wolf Bay, Old Wolf Bay Lodge.



Coastal Clean-Up also slated Sept. 15 on Perdido Key

“Turn The Tide On Trash’’ is the theme for Perdido Key’s participation in the International Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers are asked to assemble at 8 a.m. at the Perdido Key State Park West Usage Area to help keep Perdido’s granite white beaches clean and beautiful. The Perdido Key cleanup is co-sponsored by The Perdido Key Assn., The Friends of Pensacola State Parks, and the staff at Perdido Key State Park.

Fairhope asks citizens to clean city & Coast on Sept. 15

Saturday, September 15, marks the 31st annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup, and for Fairhope residents, it’s a good opportunity to not only clean up along the coast but to clean up city wide. Again, this year the City of Fairhope is encouraging neighborhood groups and others to join together to pick up trash and help make a difference.

Volunteers, community organizations, individuals, school groups and families are needed to help with the Coastal Cleanup. Volunteers who sign up early will receive a free t-shirt. T-shirts and other supplies can be picked up at the Fairhope Public Utilities Warehouse (555 South Section Street) on Friday September 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other volunteers can sign-in at the Fairhope Pier on Saturday, September 15th beginning at 8 a.m. The cleanup takes place ‘til noon.

Fairhope Public Utilities will have a public power display and will cook hotdogs between 10 a.m. and noon at the south end of the Fairhope beach front park. Call 251-929-1466 to register your group or organization or for additional information.