Wales West Arctic Express open nightly in Summerdale

All aboard the Arctic Express at Summerdale’s Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway. Beginning Dec. 11, Arctic Express is open nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, and children 2 and under are admitted free. Group rates, field trips, and parties can be booked in advance. Wales West is located on County Rd. 9 between Fairhope and Silverhill. For information call 888-569-5337 or go to waleswest.com. Experience the wonder!

Ride an authentic steam train through a wonderland of lights, snow, and decorations to the North Pole. Visit with Santa in the winter-wonderland barn and receive a free wooden toy. Staff can take your family photo with Santa. Free refreshments, mini-train ride, hayride, playground, and bounce house. Enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, and snowball cannon for a slight fee. Try the cafe’s new menu options, and visit a gift shop full of train items ideal for Christmas presents!