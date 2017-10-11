Wales West Pumpkin Express & Scary Night Train continues

All aboard the 2017 Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train at Wales West in Summerdale continuies through October 31. Ride an authentic Steam Train to the Haunted Barn Maze and Kiddie-Friendly Pumpkin Patch, decorate a Free Pumpkin, enjoy the Mini-Train Ride, Hay Ride, Refreshments, Bounce House, and T-Rex Jr. Exciting Pumpkin Cannon, Petting Zoo/Pony Rides, Cafe, and Gift Shop available for a slight fee. Day trains are kid friendly and scarey night trains begin at 7 p.m. The event is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-9 p.m. and Sundays from 1-9 p.m. Starting October 24, The Express is open week days from 5-9 p.m. and weekends from 1-9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or onsite. Cost is $15 per person, plus tax; with children 2 and under admitted free. For more info, visit waleswest.com or call 251-232-2322 or 888-569-5337. Wales West is located on Co.Rd. 9 at 13670 Smiley St. in Silverhill.