Wedding Vow renewal slated Feb. 11 at LuLu’s

A Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony is definitely the most unique present you could give your spouse for Valentine’s, and it’s free. Couples can renew their wedding vows at LuLu’s restaurant in Gulf Shores on Saturday, February 11. Registration is at 11 a.m. and the 2 p.m. wedding vow renewal ceremony will be officiated by Hurricane Jane, an ordained minister and a member of the Parrott Heads club.

Couples will enjoy a romantic afternoon on LuLu’s private sandy beach with live entertainment, champagne, cake, flowers and a customized commemorative wedding vow renewal certificate. Last year over 200 couples renewed their vows at LuLu’s.

LuLu’s encourages couples register prior to the event by going on-line to lulubuffett.com/Gulf-Shores. Registrants only need their names and original wedding date. Couples can also register the day of the event.

LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the Bridge, next to Homeport Marina. For more renewal ceremony info, visit lulubuffett.com or call (251) 967-5858.