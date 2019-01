Welcome Wednesdays at ‘Bama

Welcome Wednesdays potluck lunches are back at the Flora-Bama through March 6. The weekly lunch features live music, followed by drawings for goods, services and merchandise compliments of the Flora-Bama and local businesses. Music begins at 11 a.m. The 1 p.m. buffet is $3 per person or free for those bringing a side dish. The Flora-Bama is located directly on the Gulf at the Florida-Alabama state line.