Wharf Boat & Yacht Show March 23-26

The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show will be held March 23 from 2-6 p.m. and March 24-25 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 4550 Main St. in Orange Beach. Admission is $10 per person. The show will showcase the latest offerings from boat manufacturers and dealers throughout the Southeast.

This year, show organizers report a sell-out crowd of exhibitors, promising even more variety. Virtually every type of vessel will be shown, ranging from luxury yachts and sport fisherman, to center consoles, cruisers, pontoons and runabouts. Info: (850) 348-1498 or wharfboatshow.com.