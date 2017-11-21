The Wharf transforms to winter wonderland with holiday events

The Wharf in Orange Beach will kick off the holiday season with its annual Winter at The Wharf with activities for the entire family. The property will transform into a winter wonderland with events all season long, including the Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 28 and great views of the Lighted Boat Parade on Dec. 9.

• Ice Skating Rink: Nov. 17 – Jan. 14, Main Street front parking lot. Skate on real ice Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and enjoy Christmas Break (Dec. 16 to Dec. 31) hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission to the rink is $10 and $13 for the skating and Ferris wheel package. Again this year, you can purchase a frequent skater pass for $80, which includes 10 skate entries.

• Photos with Santa: Nov. 17 – Dec. 24 located in the former Cowgirls space. Santa Claus will visit The Wharf every weekend including Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. Various portrait packages will be available for purchase onsite.

• Horse & Carriage Rides: Nov. 18-19, Nov. 26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17, across from ice skating rink. Enjoy the scene of lights and decor down Main Street with horse and carriage rides from 6 to 10 p.m. for $20 (group of four) or $5 for a single rider.

• Holiday Shopping: The Wharf tenants will participate in special hours and offer deals to help accommodate everyone’s gift giving needs. ​Holiday Open House​ – Nov. 19, 12 to 6 p.m.; Black Friday – Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Small Business Saturday – Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• 12 Days of Christmas Shopping: Dec. 13 – Dec. 24. For 12 consecutive days, The Wharf will announce extra special deals from ​various tenants including lodging, food and retail.

• Holiday SPECTRA: Nov. 28 – Dec. 31, Main Street. A special holiday production of the SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular will be performed each night at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. down Main Street.

• Happy Howlidays Kid & Pet Parade: Dec. 10. Kids and pets dressed in holiday attire will travel parade-style down Main Street at 2 p.m. FurreverHome Rescue will be onsite with adoption opportunities.

• Jingle Jubilee Kids Craft Day. Dec. 16. This event is a kids crafting dream with art contests, stations, musical performances and face painting from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information and a full list of upcoming events, visit alwharf.com.