Wharf Uncorked announces culinary lineup for Sept. 14-16 event

4th annual food & wine fest to feature more than 20 chefs & restaurants

The Wharf Uncorked Food & Wine Festival will bring a dynamic roster of culinary talent from the Gulf Coast and beyond Sept. 14-16 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Chefs will serve samples of their signature dishes, demonstrate their skills and compete for the ultimate prize.

The three-day experience will begin at 4720 Main Street from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 14. Reigning showdown champion, Brody Olive (Perdido Beach Resort), will be joined by two mystery chefs for this year’s competition to create the best dish with Alabama Gulf Seafood fueled with culinary challenges and roadblocks. James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, authors of The Couples Kitchen, will emcee as they race against the clock. There will be select vendor wine and spirits tasting, an auction preview, an open bar, food samples and giveaways. Individual tickets for the kickoff event are $35. Combo tickets for the Chef Showdown and Grand Tasting are $80. Ticket prices will rise on Sept. 1 to $40/$95.

Local Wine Dinners will be held on Friday Sept. 15. The Wharf is home to more than 10 unique restaurants with a

robust range of fare. Participating venues along with others along the Gulf Coast will curate individual menus with specials and wine pairings. Guests can make reservations directly through the restaurant of their choice.

The Wharf Entertainment District will be lined with vendors serving more than 100 labels of wines, craft beer, spirits and small bites on Saturday, Sept. 16 during the The Grand Tasting. The Rouses Market Culinary Experience Tent will be back.

Participating restaurants include: • Bayes Southern Bar & Grill • Blue Water BBQ Company • Cobalt • Cosmo’s • Driftwood Steakhouse • Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina • Flora Bama Yacht Club • Ginny Lane Bar & Grill • GT’s On The Bay • Luna’s Eat & Drink • Master Joe’s • Ronin Sushi Bar • Villaggio Grille • Voyagers • Wolfe Bay Lodge.

Guests cast a vote for their favorite dish, and the night will close with a ceremony of awards. Again this year, The Wharf Uncorked champion will qualifiy for the World Food Championships in November at The Wharf.