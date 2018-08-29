Wharf Uncorked Food & Wine Fest Sept. 13-15

The 5th Annual Wharf Uncorked Food & Wine Festival will be held Sept. 13-15 at The Wharf (23101 Canal Road in Orange Beach). Admission is $40 for the Kickoff Party and Chef Showdown; $60 for the Grand Tasting; and $85 for both events.

The event features food and wine tastings, chef demos, live entertainment and special events benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama. For more info, visit TheWharfUncorked.com or call 251-224-1000.

If you missed the first four years of this magnificent food and wine event, you missed out on 100 wine labels, special dishes from local restaurants, and a very tasty way to support a good cause.

• Thursday night is the Kickoff Party & Chef Showdown, featuring signature drinks and wine tastings to complement the culinary competition between three local chefs.

• Friday night is the Local Wine Dinners, featuring a special one-night menu at select restaurants at The Wharf and in the local area. Local Wine Dinners tickets are sold separately through participating restaurants.

• Saturday is the Grand Tasting on Main Street, featuring row after row of food and wine vendors as well as cooking demonstrations. In addition to wine labels from all over the world, enjoy regional craft beer selections, or sip on something stronger like infused vodka and single-malt whiskey.

Some of the Gulf Coast’s finest chefs will be cooking up a storm, including cooking demos, food tastings, culinary competitions, and cookbook signings. Other activities include live and silent auctions, luxury yacht walks, and more.

Proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish® Alabama, an organization devoted to granting wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. The fest will also include book signings by James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, a luxury yacht walk and charity auctions.