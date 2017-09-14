The Wharf Uncorked Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14 – VIP Kickoff + Chef Showdown

The weekend will begin at 4720 Main Street from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a roster of high profile guests, an open bar with a signature cocktail from John Emerald Distillery, a wine pull benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama, an auction preview and of course, high-end wine tastings and food samplings. Guests can have a front-row view as Chef Brody Olive of Perdido Beach Resort faces off against three local chefs in a heated battle to defend his title at the Chef Showdown emceed by James Briscione & Brooke Parkhurst. The three additional competing chefs will include Jason Ramirez of Villaggio Grille, Chris Kelly of Driftwood Steakhouse, and Justin Cobb of Wolf Bay Lodge. Judges for the Chef Showdown will include 2016 Wharf Uncorked winner, Chris Sherrill; executive chef for the State of Alabama, Jim Smith; local TV and radio personality, Kelly Finley; and Mobile Bay Magazine executive editor, Maggie Lacey. Tickets on sale now last minute pricing of $40.

Friday, Sept 15 – Sip, Sample & Scampi at Rouses Market

Rouses Market in Gulf Shores will host “Sip, Sample & Scampi” on Friday, September 15th as a part of this year’s Uncorked festivities. A palatable array of meat and cheeses will be sampled throughout the affair alongside several wine selections from Delicato Family Vineyards. The famed Neil Thibodaux, “Chef Nino”, of Rouses will hold a cooking class from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m. in which he’ll demonstrate his take on the buttery, garlic-laden coastal classic, shrimp scampi. Just the perfect dish for any glass poured! Admission is free and the event will take place from 2p.m. to 5p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 – Local Wine Dinners

The Wharf offers a wide variety of fare from more than 10 restaurants on property as well as Voyagers at Perdido Beach Resort and The Sunset Cork Room in Gulf Shores. Chefs will curate dinner menus and signature wine pairings, and guests can make reservation directly through the restaurant of their choice.

Saturday, Sept 16 – Grand Tasting

It all leads up to the Grand Tasting taking place from noon-4pm. Main Street and Wharf Parkway will be lined with vendors offering samples of the finest food, wine, beer, and spirits. Guests will have the opportunity to cast a vote for their favorite, and the night will close with a ceremony of awards. This year, the champion of the Culinary Competition will be an automatic Elite Qualifier for the World Food Championships in November back at The Wharf. Judges for this year’s Culinary Competition will include CEO of Rouses Market, Donny Rouse; owner and executive chef of Panini Pete’s Cafe’, Pete Blohme; executive chef for Wind Creek Hospitality, Peter D’Andrea; Andy Chapman with Eat Y’all and The Mississippi List; executive editor of Mobile Bay Magazine, Maggie Lacey; and Kendall Gensler, founder of Culinery Concierge Magazine. Festivities also include a luxury yacht walk, sampling from over 15 local restaurants, and so much more. Cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs will be held on the Rouses Markets Culinary Experience Stage. Chefs will include Jim Smith, executive chef for the State of Alabama; Chef Nino Thibodaux with Rouses Market; and James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst of Married and Cooking. Tickets for the Grand Tasting are $70.

Saturday, Sept 16 – Make A Wish Foundation Auctions

The event raises funds for Make-A-Wish® Alabama – an organization devoted to granting wishes to Alabama children with life-threatening medical conditions – through live and silent auctions, and a chef’s table raffle. The 2016 Wharf Uncorked Event raised $15,251 for Make-A-Wish.

For all event info, visit thewharfuncorked.com