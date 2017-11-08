White Linen Night With Gatsby Nov. 11 at South Bald. Theatre

Patrons are invited to “come party like it’s 1922’’ during the Night with Gatsby White Linen benefit at South Baldwin Theatre on Nov. 11. Tickets are $60 per couple and $35 for single, and festivities include serve period refreshments, a reading and a skit from The Great Gatsby, a silent auction, music, dancing, and other activities. The silent auction will be in the lobby. All other activities will be held in the outdoor stage. area. Come help support SBCT and have fun doing it. South Baldwin Community Theatre, located in Gulf Shores at 2022 West 2nd Street Tickets may be purchased online at sbct.biz or call the box office (251) 968-6721.