Wild & Wicked Beach Bash Oct. 19 in Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will host the Wild and Wicked Beach Bash at Gulf Place Public Beach on Oct. 19. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Witches on Wheels, and live music from (pictured) Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster beginning at 8 p.m. For more info, call 251-968-9824 or visit .gulfshoresal.gov/wildwickedbeachbash.

The Witches on Wheels bicycle ride begins at 6 p.m. to kick off the evening. Witches and warlocks are invited to jump on their brooms (bicycles will suffice) and parade around the Gulf Place Town Green throwing beads and candy to bystanders. The cost to participate in Witches on Wheels is $15 until Sept. 21. Beginning on Sept. 22, the registration fee will increase to $20. The cost will include the event t-shirt.

The Haunted Hustle 5K will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Ghosts, goblins, and monsters of all sorts are invited to enjoy an evening run on our USATF certified course. The 5K course will start and finish in front of Gulf Place Town Green. The cost to participate in the Haunted Hustle 5K is $25 until Sept. 21. Cost to participate will increase to $35 on Sept. 22. All runners will receive a t-shirt; however, preferred shirt size is guaranteed for early registrants only. For those wishing to participate in both the Haunted Hustle 5K and Witches on Wheels, the cost is $35. Beginning Sept. 22, the price to participate in both events will increase to $45.

“General admission to the Wild and Wicked Beach Bash is free,” Recreation Manager Nicole Ard said.

“We are excited to offer this new Halloween event in Gulf Shores,” Programs and Events Manager Brigette Reynolds said. “This is a great opportunity for adults of all fitness levels to put on their best costume, participate in friendly, fun competition, listen to good music and celebrate the holiday with our community.”