Wildflowers & Fishers Raise $9K For Toys For Tots

Wildflowers and Fisher’s Restaurant hosted their annual Toys 4 Children fundraiser on Nov. 10. The fourth annual event, organized by Terri Long and Candace Duncan of Wildflowers, was held at Fisher’s Restaurant in Orange Beach and featured hors d’ouvres, music by Jesse Duncan and a fashion show. Special this year was the addition of members of the Marine Corp representing Toys for Tots. The event was a huge success, raising more than $9,000 to help make it a very Merry Christmas for the children of families in need in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The annual event is all about locals getting together to help local children. Toys will be distributed through the Christian Service Center and OB Ladies Fire Auxiliary. Pictured: Terri Long and daughter Candace Duncan, owners of Wildflowers Boutique in Orange Beach, and organizers of the local Toys 4 Children fundraising event.