Winn Dixie Foley raises funds for South Baldwin Literacy Council

By on March 27, 2019

South Baldwin Literacy Council was selected as the benefiting non-profit of the Community Bag Program at the Winn Dixie located in Foley for the month of February.
The program features a two reusable Community Bags with a Giving Tag that allows a customer to direct a $1 donation to the non-profit of their choice upon purchase. For every Community Bag purchased during February, South Baldwin Literacy Council received the $1 default donation, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag.
Pictured: William Bell, age 2, and Benjamin Bell, age 5, at Winn Dixie located in Foley.

