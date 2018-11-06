Winter Invitational Dec. 8-9 at GlenLakes

Foley’s GlenLakes Golf Club will host its annual Winter 2-Player Invitational Dec. 8-9. The entry fee is $100 per team and play starts at 8:30 a.m. both days in Championship, Net & Couples flights. Players must have handicap or verification. Cart fee is not included. Entry deadline is Dec. 5 and play is limited to 60 teams. For more info, call David Musial, PGA General Manager, GlenLakes Golf Club, 251-955-1220-X4 or email musialgolf@ yahoo.com. GlenLakes Golf Club is located at 9530 Clubhouse Drive in Foley.