Womenless Beauty Pageant Aug. 8 at Flora-Bama

Baldwin County men will have an opportunity to get in touch with their feminine side for a good cause during the WomanLess Beauty Pageant at the Flora-Bama Lounge on August 8 from 6-9 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Relay For Life of Coastal South Baldwin and is being coordinated by Theresa Enfinger of the Columbia Southern and Amy Hicks of the Flora-Bama on behalf of their company Relay For Life teams.

Contestants will compete in swim suit, evening wear and talent competitions, and audience members will vote for the winners by purchasing tickets for $1 each (25 for $20). Big Earl (Jack Robertson) will be the master of ceremonies. Contest participants can enter for $20 at 2018womenlesspageant.eventbrite.com.

The Relay For Life of Coastal South Baldwin will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 form 2-10 p.m. at Heritage Park in Foley and include food trucks, live music, speakers, lots of children’s activities, luminaries and a survivor’s walk.

“We usually do this at the Relay For Life event, but we decided to change it up a little bit and get more people involved,’’ Enfinger said. “This is going to be really fun.’’ Pictured: Competitors at a past Relay For Life Womanless Beauty Pageant.