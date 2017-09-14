Women’s Business Alliance Forum Oct. 22-23 at O.B. Event Center

The Women’s Business Alliance will hold its 2nd annual WBA Women’s Forum October 22-23 at the Orange Beach Event Center. This annual business Forum features a Sunday evening networking reception, speaker and vendor exhibitions on Monday, and award presentations with breakfast and lunch provided. The Sunday night networking reception will be held at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores and the Forum on Monday will be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf.

Monday will include dynamic speakers, vendor exhibitions, award presentations, with breakfast & lunch provided. Participant ticket prices are $149 early bird and $169 general. Visit womensbusinessalliance.org for more info.