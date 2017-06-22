Women’s Fashion Show July 29 at Lillian Community Club

The Women of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay will host their annual Luncheon/Fashion Show on Saturday, July 29 in the Lillian Community Club. The $12 ticket provides a delicious lunch, door prizes, up-to-the-minute fashions from Cato’s in Foley and much fun and fellowship. Doors will open at Noon, with the lunch and following at 12:30 p.m. Some tickets will be available at the door, but it is suggested that they be purchased in advance to avoid disappointment. Purchase your tickets from your favorite Optimist or contact Liz Whitehurst, 251-962-2340.

Proceeds from the event help to provide a variety of programs and special events for local children, including scholarships, essay and oratorical contests, and Christmas and Easter parties. In addition, members of the club visit the schools weekly to provide math tutoring and to read to kindergarten and first grade students. This year four $1,000 scholarships were awarded to graduates of Foley High School who live in Elberta and Lillian. Scholarships to the National Flight Academy have also been awarded to Elberta Middle School students.