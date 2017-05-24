Wonderful Wednesdays at Bellingrath Gardens

Wonderful Wednesdays at Bellingrath Gardens and Home start on June 7, and Kids Gulf Discovery Day returns to the Mobile institutuion on June 14, featuring the Environmental Studies Center’s Raptor Road Show on the Great Lawn and cruises along Fowl River with WildNative Delta Safaris. Wonderful Wednesdays continue through July 26. Unless otherwise noted, all sessions are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Magnolia Room. For more info, visit bellingrath.org, or call 251-973-2217. Admission fees are $13 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 5-12 and free to 4 & under.

• June 7: Summer Garden Walk. Join Bellingrath’s Horticultural Management Team for a guided tour of the Gardens to see our wonderful summer displays, floral borders and new additions. Stay for lunch in our Magnolia Café and check out our new merchandise in the Bellingrath Gift Shop.

• June 14: Kids Gulf Discovery Day. Children of all ages will enjoy learning about the wildlife and ecology of the Gulf Coast from a variety of environmental organizations. The Environmental Studies Center will bring their Raptor Road Show to the Great Lawn to engage and educate guests about the wonders of native birds of prey. Visitors may also take a guided cruise along the beautiful Fowl River, courtesy of WildNative Delta Safaris. Space is limited and reservations are required for the cruises, so be sure to make your reservations early. Times are 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Kids Gulf Discovery Day is from 9 a.m. to noon.

• June 21: Magnolia Cemetery Tour. Meet Tom McGehee, Museum Director of the Bellingrath Home, at Mobile’s Magnolia Cemetery for a very special walking tour. The largest and one of the most prominent monuments in the cemetery marks the graves of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath. Learn about the cemetery’s beautiful funereal art and about some of its most famous and infamous permanent residents. Directions: Meet at the Main Gate on South Ann Street.

• June 28: Roses for the Gulf Coast. Learn about new roses as well as the Southern standards from James Mills, owner of K&M Roses in Buckatunna, Miss. He and his wife, Daisy, have been growing and selling high quality Fortuniana-grafted roses for over 20 years. His blueberry farm is one of the area’s largest producers of fresh and frozen blueberries.

• July 12: Carnival Season & Mardi Gras in Mobile. Local architect and Mardi Gras historian L. Craig Roberts has updated his wonderful book about Mardi Gras. Learn more about the history of Carnival in Mobile and how it started Mardi Gras celebrations in the Western Hemisphere. He will discuss the impact of Mardi Gras on Mobile’s commerce and culture today.