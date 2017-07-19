Wonderful Wednesdays at Bellingrath Gardens

Wonderful Wednesdays continue at Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Mobile through July 26. Unless otherwise noted, all sessions are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Magnolia Room. For more info, visit bellingrath.org, or call 251-973-2217. Admission fees are $13 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 5-12 and free to 4 & under.

• July 19: English Silver in the Bellingrath Collection. Mrs. Bellingrath’s collection of silver is extensive and includes many fine pieces made by American artists, but the oldest items are English. Join curator Tom McGehee to explore Mrs. Bellingrath’s most prized pieces of English silver and learn about the makers, their marks and the history of these impressive objects.

• July 26: New, Better, Yours: Plant the Newest, Best Plants. In recent years, new plant varieties and brands have filled your local garden centers, but how do you distinguish the best from the rest? Which are proven to be improved introductions that solve real landscape challenges? Plant expert Kip McConnell, Director of Plant Development Services Inc., will discuss the newest introductions, including new releases from the Southern Living Plant Collection and Encore Azalea. Kip will discuss proper placement, planting and care tips for each new plant release to solve your landscape challenges.

