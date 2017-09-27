Work begins on phase 2 of Gulf Place Revitalization Project

Open green space, new restrooms, improved pedestrian access by April

The City of Gulf Shores has begun construction on Phase 2 of its $15 million Gulf Place Revitalization Project, with completion slated for next April..

The second phase will encompass the public beach areas between West 1st Street and East 1st Street and will be finished in April of 2018.

Phase 3 of the project will center around a public beach & parking area on city owned property on the east side of the Phoenix Suites, 8 ft. wide sidewalks and five landscaped medians along the public beach areas of Perdido Beach Blvd. and improved bicycle paths from Gulf State Park to West 6th St.

“Our public beach is one of the most important resources we have in our community,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “This project will connect our entire half-mile of public beachfront through safe pedestrian- and bike-friendly routes and will provide significantly enhanced opportunities for our residents and visitors to enjoy this area year-round.”

Improvements included within Phase 2 include:

•  20 foot wide beach boardwalk

•  Large open green space

•  Children’s playground

•  Seating and shade structures

•  impi and safety

•  Improved traffic flow and drop-off locations

•  New public restroom facilities

•  Environmentally-friendly lighting

•  Attractive hardscaping and landscaping

The Phase 2 construction planning process has included extensive coordination with the National Shrimp Festival and Oyster Cook-off scheduled this fall and next May’s Hangout Fest and NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships. Periodic closures of public beach areas within the construction zone will occur as the project is completed. But the public can utilize the recently completed West Gulf Place beach access at West 2nd St., part of the revitalization project’s phase 1.

Annual events held at the public beach attract over 350,000 visitors and generate an estimated regional economic impact exceeding $100 million.

“We are really trying to work towards getting grants in the future to transform that whole district to make it more pedestrian friendly. We want to enhance that area and that will help enhance economic development,’’ said Dan Bond, project coordinator for the City.

When complete, the project will include a town green, an interactive fountain, a children’s discovery playground, dune overlooks, a stage pad, shade canopies, an outdoor fitness area and enhanced dunes, in addition to the new beachside boardwalk, walking paths, new restrooms and attractive landscaping.

The Gulf Place Revitalization Project is a linchpin objective of the Small Town, Big Beach Vision 2025 for Sustainability that the city released in 2015 and the result of years of master planning and public input.

The project’s emphasis will be on sustainable, low impact designs to provide a more welcoming, accessible, pedestrian and bike-friendly environment for residents and visitors.

“The project is moving along really well,’’ Bond said. “We’re doing a lot of demolition and site work right now. But we’re really excited. It’s going to be a big improvement. I can’t wait to see it.’’

Visit gulfshoresal.gov/GulfPlaceProject for full details.