World Oceans Day event June 10 on Perdido Key

Free admission at State Park West for first 50 vehicles

Educational displays, a sand sculpture competition, Maverick the Ice Flyer, colorful kites and birds of prey are just a few of the attractions to enjoy at the family friendly World Oceans Day Event at Perdido Key State Park West Use Area on June 10 from 9 a.m. until noon. Free park admission will be offered to the first 50 vehicles.

World Oceans Day provides an opportunity to honor, protect, and conserve the world’s oceans. This year the focus is on preventing marine litter, particularly plastic pollution. To that end, a beach clean-up will be held from 8-10 a.m.

Educational displays will a presentation about Perdido Key’s turtle nesting program and various aspects of ocean health. Faculty and graduate students from the Dept. of Marine Biology at the University of West Florida will also be on hand, and the Northwest Florida Wildlife Sanctuary will bring one of its raptors. Ocean Hour, The Audubon Society and Florida Sea Grant Extension will also have displays.

“Bring the family to what should be an enjoyable and educational event,’’ said Perdido Key Assn. President Charles Krupnick.

Bean bag games and a beach volleyball court will be set-up on the beach

The Perdido Key Association, the Friends of Pensacola State Parks, and the staff of Perdido Key State Park are co-sponsoring the event. For more info, visit perdidokeyassociation.org.

Pictured: Northwest Florida Wildlife Center Director Dorothy Kaufman releases a juvenile bald eagle. Eagles do not get their white head and tail or the yellow beak until they are around 5 years old. Kaufman will be at the June 10 event with a bird of prey.