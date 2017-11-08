World War II Living History event Nov. 18 at Ft. Gaines Historic Site

A World War II Living History Event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Fort Gaines Historic Site, located on the eastern tip of Dauphin Island. Fort Fort Gaines is open from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. daily and general admission rates apply: Adults Ages 13 and up – $8 and Children ages 5 to 12 – $4. For more info, call 251-861-6992 or go to Gulf Coast Living History Group on Facebook. Come and experience a day in the life of a WWII Soldier. The soldiers will be doing drills through out the day; there will authentic camping and blacksmithing in the original blacksmith shop.