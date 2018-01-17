Butch On The Beach

By Butch Burch, Realtor

Roberts Brothers Inc.

Yankee Guide To Alabama Beach Living

Beach Time (aka: Island Time), n, def.- Locally known as the time difference between the set time for the start of an appointment and when the appointment actually begins.

This seems to be a condition unique to those living in tropical zones. While prevalent in the South Baldwin County, Alabama, area, the condition can also be found along the Gulf of Mexico coastal regions in the U.S., and in the islands of the Caribbean Sea. Scientists have been researching the phenomenon for many years and have yet to come up with the root cause of the problem. It is an annoyance and a hindrance to non-natives to the region when they are in need of a workman (artisan) to fulfill a commitment when contracted to perform an obligation. (i.e., When they don’t show up on time to do what they said they would do!)

The physical and psychological repercussions to the consumer could manifest itself in a variety of quasi-serious unhealthy conditions, including: shortness of breath, high blood pressure, severe sweating, nervousness, anxiety, headaches, fits of cursing, and (in some cases) leg cramps from walking the floor waiting on someone to show up. Meditation and/or large quantities of alcohol have been found to provide temporary remedies to some people.

When the artisan finally does call or arrive, a plethora of reasons/excuses for their tardiness have been documented. They have included:

“My truck broke down.”

“My helper got sick.”

“You was really SERIOUS about that there appointment?”

“But, it’s the start of deer season!”

“My dog died.”

“My back was sore so I went fishin’.”

“I was captured by Gypsies.”

“I got lost.”

“Oh, you meant you was gonna do it THIS year!”

Yankees need to be aware that BEACH TIME need not be fatal, but instead, just a minor inconvenience when living in this beautiful area. I could write more on the subject but I’m waiting for a guy to show up and fix my toilet. He was supposed to be here three days ago.

“Y’all have a nice day!”

Butch & Beth Burch {and Sam the dog) bought their Gulf Shores retirement home in 2015; moving from Southern Missouri in the Spring of 2016. Butch struggled with the concept of retirement and decided to become a realtor and work with like-minded folks who enjoy the great weather and beautiful beaches of South Alabama.

