Youth Orchestra joins line-up at Summer Fine Arts Camp

Students can try their own hands at the arts June 26-30

Kaleidoscope SFAC organizers are delighted to announce that members of the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra will be joining the line up of performers at this year’s June 26 -30 camp. Founded in 2011 by Leroy Hughes, the BCYO now boasts 50 members and has become a musical entity hallmarking the classical music scene in South Alabama.

Most recently, the orchestra received Superior ratings at the Alabama State Orchestra Festival. Among those performing with the youth orchestra will be sisters Lauren and Megan Bradford. Lauren has been studying violin for 11 years and Megan for 9 years. These Gulf Shores High School students share a passion for music that has already significantly influenced their lives.

“Studying the violin (with Ben Reece) has shaped my mind into one that thirsts for knowledge and reason,’’ Lauren said. “This has enhanced my life on so many levels.”

Younger sister Megan also expresses appreciation for the role music has played in her life. “Because of the level of difficulty, learning the violin has made me into a more diligent and persevering person,” she said.

“Such messages from young but accomplished musicians go a long way in opening the eyes of our young camp students, revealing just how powerful the study of music can be,’’ added camp coordinator Pam Winstead. “This kind of interaction between performers, instructors and students is a main goal of our fine arts camp week.”

Also appearing during the week will be Elizabeth Vander Kamp, a nationally recognized storyteller from Birmingham, Alabama. Kayla Dowling, resident pianist, renowned for her ability at the keyboard, will return to the camp performing in concert, as well as accompanying the Gulf Coast Youth Chorale and other camp performances. A special appearance of the University of Alabama SummerTide Theater cast members will be a highlight of the week, as they present excerpts from their 2017 show, “Smoke on the Mountain.”

Students at the KSFAC will also have plenty of opportunity to try their own hands at the arts, choosing from a variety of classes including Pottery, Painting, Percussion, Pastels, Printmaking, Drama & Musical Theater, Sci-Fi Writing and Dance. Classes are taught by professional artists and teachers, including Jamie Adams, Karan Fox, Gail Hisle, Robin Isherwood, Kathy Rush, Tommy Vogel and Pam Winstead. Students may select preferences for these daily classes.

The camp, which was created through a partnership between the First Presbyterian Church and the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, will take place at the church from 9 am to 3 pm. To register for the camp online, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, or you may stop by the GCAA Gallery on E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores (across from Acme Oyster House), or the First Presbyterian Church. Tuition for the entire week is $115 per student ($100 additional siblings); both partial and full scholarships are available. Call 251- 978-8130 for more and/or scholarship information.

Pictured: GSHS senior Lauren Bradford and freshman Megan Bradford (pictured) will appear at this year’s camp with other members of the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra.