Youth Reach Gulf Coast Golf Tourney is April 6 at Craft Farms

Youth-Reach Gulf Coast will host its annual golf tourney on April 6 at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores. Entry fee is $500 per team or $150 per player. The format is four person scramble, and the team fee includes green fees, golf carts, stainless steal tumblers, range balls, golf tees, door prizes, tournament prizes, and closest to the pin, and longest drive contests. Registration/breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. For more info, call 251-979-9566 or visit youth-reach.org.

Often an alternative to jail, Youth-Reach Gulf Coast is a Christ-centered residential program for delinquent young men 18 to 21 on an 81-acre campus in Summerdale. The program is designed to remold values, turn around lives, and lead to a transformational relationship with Jesus. In December of 2008, Youth-Reach Gulf Coast opened the doors and received the first residents, helping them on the road to sobriety, to repair relationships and to end the cycle of broken homes while addressing their mental, physical and spiritual needs