Zydeco & Crawfish Fest April 15 in Waterway Village

The Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival boils up a beaucoup of fun on Saturday, April 15 in Gulf Shores. Locals and visitors are invited to sink their teeth into hot, juicy crawfish throughout the day while dancing to the infectious rhythms of some of the best Zydeco bands from around the South. There will be arts and crafts vendors and children’s activities. The festival site is located along East 24th Avenue in Gulf Shores. Admission is free. No pets allowed.

Festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Zydeco and Crawfish Festival 5K benefitting Furrever Homes. The good times will roll all day long as the crawfish pots begin boiling at 10 a.m. and the Zydeco sounds will be grooving until 6 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Waterway Village public parking lot and free shuttles will be running from the Erie Meyer Civic Center and Meyer Park. East 24th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the W.C. Holmes Bridge to Acme Oyster House.

This third annual event is a result of a unique collaboration between the City of Gulf Shores, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism and Waterway Village merchants, including Acme Oyster House, Lulu’s, Tacky Jacks, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, The Diner, ByWater Bistro, Big Beach Brewing Company and Wheeles Karate Academy.

For more info, call 251-968-1172 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov.

Zydeco Festival Music Lineup

10 a.m.: Amy Nicole (pictured) and Zydeco Soul

11:15 a.m.: Excelsior Band

11:30 a.m.: Sean Ardoin + Zydekool

1:00 p.m.: Excelsior Band

1:15 p.m.: Dwyane Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

2:30 p.m.: Excelsior Band

2:45 p.m.: Corey Ledet

4:15 p.m.: Excelsior Band

4:30 p.m.: Chubby Carrier