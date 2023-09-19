1, 2, 3 Testing Schedule

• Sept 26: Spanish Fort Sr. Cntr; 7361 Spansh Fort Blvd.; noon to 2pm. Plus hearing test.

• Oct. 3: Foley Civic Center; 407 East Laurel St.; 9 – 11am.

• Oct. 4: Robertsdale Sr Cntr; 22651 East Chicago St.; Plus hearing test; 9 – 11am.

• Oct. 12: Gulf Shores Cultural Center, Bldg. C; 19470 Oak Road, CR 6W; 8:30 – 11:30am.

• Oct. 16: Orange Beach Sr Cntr; 26251 Canal Road; 9 – 11am.

• Oct. 17: Magnolia Springs, St. Paul ‘s Episcopal Chapel, 14755 Oak Street Plus hearing test.; 9 – 11am.

• Oct. 24: Foley YMCA, 2560 South Pine St.; 9 – 11am.