$1 Culver’s custard scoops during Jan. 8 fundraiser

In honor of its fifth anniversary doing business in Foleyu, Culver’s ButterBurgers & Frozen Custard in Foley will host a sweet fundraiser for Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 on Jan. 8. During the all-day event, patrons can purchase a scoop of custard for one dollar, which will then be donated to the American Legion for its various charitable veteran related charities. “Celebrate with us by buying a $1 scoop of custard,’’ said Culver’s Cole Cooper (608-512-9643). “You can choose vanilla, chocolate or the flavor of the day.’’