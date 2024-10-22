10 things my uncle taught me

From Melanie Buffett (Lucy Buffett’s daughter)

1. Don’t park like an !@#hole.

2. Never stop listening to music, reading, learning, and exploring.

3. Write what you know, but make up stories and write those too.

4. If you have the luxury of working out everyday you’ve hit the jackpot.

5. Don’t quit your day job and live within your means.

6. Joie de vivre is free and boredom is a choice.

7. It’s never too late to start something new or reinvent yourself.

8. Healthy living and cheat days are equally important.

9. Stay mellow.

10. It’s all about the dancing.