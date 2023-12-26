10 years later, GlenLakes Golf Club still a locally owned success story

By Sam Strite

GlenLakes Golf Club is celebrating its 10th Anniversary of local ownership by celebrating all the great things we have accomplished and looking forward to great things to come.

It all began when Lakeview Golf Club opened its 9 hole Lakes Course in 1987. In the early 1990’s the Club was sold and renamed GlenLakes Golf Club with the opening of Dunes, its second 9 holes. A few years later, the Vista 9-hole course was added as an added incentive for homeowners looking for lots overseeing a golf course. As the golfing industry boomed, so did the course. There were a number of different corporate owners who held title to the club before Textron Corporation added it to the 150 golf courses they already held across the USA. When the golf industry went into a period of decline, Textron decided it was time to liquidate all of its golf courses by the end of 2013.

David Vosloh, Chuck Gripp and Mike Phelps, local members of GlenLakes, organized a group of 44 members/residents who made an offer to Textron. It was quickly accepted, and the negotiations started. On October 13, GlenLakes Golf Club, Inc. became a locally owned and operated golf course. The original Board of Directors (Merlene DuBose, Linda Hewitt, Gary Kobylski, Tom Spangrud, Sam Strite, Nancy Syphurs and David Vosloh) began work to try and rebuild the golf course, grounds and Clubhouse. Many improvements were being made to every aspect of the course, resulting in a growing, positive reputation.

In 2015, GlenLakes Golf Club hired David Musial as the new General Manager. Interestingly, David had played Lakeview when it held its grand opening back in 1987. David was a very well-respected PGA Golf Professional and golf course manager, and his presence was soon felt.Things continued to improve, and the reputation of the golf course rebounded significantly.

When Covid hit in 2020, interestingly, it helped to promote golf courses across the USA. Here was a sport people could participate in without fear of exposure to Covid. The number of players, new and old, who came to GlenLakes found a course that was a complete turnaround from the past. The Club has received many local honors in the past couple of years.

As we enter our 10th year under local ownership, we look forward to another great year. David Musial has organized over 92 outings for 2023. He has also scheduled more tournaments with colleges from around the Southeast. Another success is David’s junior program. From its beginning in 2019 the Junior Program has grown each year involving 40 or more youngsters per session, with two sessions annually. It is now Nationally recognized as one of the best junior golf programs in the USA. In the 2022/2023 high school golf season, the Foley boys’ team members were all graduates of the GlenLakes Junior Program. Three graduating Baldwin County seniors from the program were awarded $2000 scholarships in May of this year.

There are so many people to thank for what has become one of Baldwin County’s best corporate success stories. The management staff at the Club, Linda Spangrud, has worked since 2013 on promoting the course, Chuck and Carole Gripp, Jim Syphurs, Gary and Rhonda Kobylski, Ed Hewitt (now deceased), John Thompson and Bruce Timperley. Many of the people who helped make the course a success are not owners, just concerned residents and members who wanted to help make their home course something everyone could be proud of. They have succeeded!

Pictured: The first GlenLakes BOD from 2013 – left to right: Tom Spangrud, David Vosloh (President), Linda Hewitt (Vice President), Merlene DuBose (Secretary), Nancy Syphurs (Assistant Treasurer), Sam Strite (Treasurer), Gary Kobylski. (Below) The current BOD: Paul Neenan (Treasurer), Chuck Gripp (Assistant Treasurer), Dan Wright, Linda Spangrud, David Musial (General Manager), Bill Grimes (Secretary), Sam Strite (President), Gary Kobylski (Vice President).