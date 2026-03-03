100 year old war hero has ties to Foley

USS Oriskany crew members counted 263 bullet holes in his plane

By Guy Busby

A 100-year-old Navy veteran with a link to Foley’s N3N aircraft will receive the nation’s highest military honor for bravery more than 70 years after a dogfight during the Korean War.

Captain Royce Williams will receive the Medal of Honor from Pres. Donald Trump for his actions during a battle with seven MiG 15 fighters in 1952. Williams singlehandedly shot down at least four MiGs and is believed to have damaged two others.

The engagement was classified as secret, however, for decades, preventing Williams from being fully recognized for his achievement.

Williams received his Navy flight training in Pensacola in 1945. He returned to Pensacola in 2025 to take part in the annual Veterans Flight. As part of the Veterans Flight, pilot Phil Webb took Williams up in Foley’s 1941 N3N biplane on July 11, 2025.

“He enjoyed the flight immensely – as did I! It was a true honor getting to fly with him as I had heard about his exploits in 1952,” Webb said.

Williams received the Navy Cross for his actions in the dogfight. That recognition has now been upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

“It’s about time! And so well worth it and deserved,” Webb said. “His dogfight against seven Russian MiGs is nothing short of miraculous! That he is even here to tell the story is a testament to his skill and abilities as a fighter pilot of the first magnitude.”

Webb, (pictured with Williams) who is also a retired Navy aviator, said flying Williams in a Navy N3N biplane was a high point in his years in aviation.

“It was the supreme honor of my flying career,” Webb said. “I cannot emphasize that enough! A true honor to be able to fly with him!”

Williams also signed one of the wheel hubcaps on the Foley N3N.

“Today, his name is on the side of our plane in order to commemorate his flight,” Webb said.

Several vintage military aircraft took part in the Veterans Flight. Webb said Williams asked to fly in the Foley N3N. Williams began his aviation training in an N3N during World War II.

On Nov. 18, 1952, Williams was flying a combat air patrol over North Korea when he was attacked by seven MiG fighters. In a 35-minute battle, Williams engaged the aircraft until only one MiG remained. Out of ammunition, he returned to his aircraft carrier.

Williams was not injured in the battle. Crew members on the USS Oriskany counted 263 bullet holes in his Panther jet fighter.

The military believed that the MiGs had been flown by pilots from the Soviet Union. Because the Soviet Union was not officially involved in the Korean Conflict, Williams’ dogfight was kept secret to prevent Soviet involvement from being made public, which could have escalated the war.

He was awarded the Silver Star, which was later upgraded to the Navy Cross. In February 2026, it was announced that Williams would receive the Medal of Honor.

Williams was one of thousands of Navy aviators who began his flight training on the Gulf Coast during World War II.

Foley acquired its N3N in 2024 as part of the city’s commemoration of being named an American World War II Heritage City by the National Park Service. The aircraft is part of the city’s plan to educate the public about World War II and Navy aviation training in the area since 1942.

The city is in the process of building a museum to commemorate Foley’s role in World War II and Navy aviation.

In 1942, the Navy established a training center for aviators at Barin Field in Foley. More than 5,700 aviation cadets were trained at Barin Field in its first two years of operations.

The designation recognizes a community’s contribution to the war effort during World War II and what the community has done since the conflict to remember the sacrifices made during the period.

Only one city in each state or territory can receive the designation from the National Park Service.