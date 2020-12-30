10th Annual Polor Bear Dip at Gulf Shores Public Beach Jan. 1

The 10th Annual Polar Bear Dip will take place on New Year’s Day at high noon at the Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (at The Hangout: 101 E. Beach Blvd). Take the Plunge into the Gulf of Mexico for this uniquely coastal, family-friendly event presented by the Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores in partnership with The Hangout, The City of Gulf Shores, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Dress up in a wacky outfit or just show up and be a part of this uniquely coastal event. The party starts at 10 a.m. with beachfront entertainment by DJ Saint Nic. Enjoy the beach bonfire, games, and entertainment before the dip at high noon, followed by a New Year’d Day party at the Hangout, featuring live music, free chili & hot chocolate for all who take the plunge, and all of the college football games. The event is totally free! Polar Bear Dip souvenir T-shirts ($15) and koozies ($3) will be available and donations are encouraged with 100% of the proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club and Alabama Special Olympics.

All Federal, State, and local COVID-19 guidelines must me followed. Attendees assume any and all risk and shall hold organizers harmless. If you feel sick, please stay home. Older adults and persons with underlying health conditions are considered to be at increased risk. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk groups consult with their healthcare provider before attending any large gathering.