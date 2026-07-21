10th Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Bloody Mary 5K is Sept. 5

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores will host the 10th Annual Bloody Mary Competitive 5K Run/Walk /One Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 a.m. Race day registration is available for the jaunt out and back through Waterway Village. More than 400 runners participated last year. All the usual awards will be presented and pre-race registration is available at runsignup.com. Traditional team spirit awards will be presented. Wear your favorite school colors and be eligible for individual prizes.

Early packet pick up isSept. 4 at Tackey Jacks/Gulf Shores from 4-6:30 p.m. and beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. Post race fun includes beer, food and bloody marys.