11 Peninsula residents host own art show Sept. 30

An arts and crafts show featuring residents of the Peninsula neighborhood is scheduled from 10AM to 3PM on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the RE/MAX building located at 20 Peninsula Blvd in Gulf Shores. The building is located just off Fort Morgan Road about five miles from Highway 59.

Parking will be available near the building, with overflow parking located at Peninsula Golf Club. Golf cart shuttle service will be available. In addition, attendees are welcome to take advantage of lunch and drink specials at the Peninsula Club House.

A total of 11 artists will have original works available for sale, with three additional artists offering their works for public display. A variety of work is featured in the show including oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings; drawings; jewelry, ceramics; clothing items; notecards; resin creations; upcycled pieces; and mixed media. Some artists have designated proceeds from the sale of their work to specific non-profit organizations. The public is invited to attend.