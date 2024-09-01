11-week G.S. Methodist grief support program starts Sept. 15

Gulf Shores Methodist Church will host a Grief Share program starting Sunday, Sept. 15. It will run 11 weeks, meeting each Sunday evening 5- 6:30 p.m. through December 1. It will not meet Sunday, Oct. 27. The class will be held in room 206 in Building B on the South Campus.

This is a nation-wide program designed to help people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one. There is a $10 fee to help cover the cost of the workbook. You can register at griefshare.com or call Sandy Williams at 251-978-2343 for more information