110 unit Phoenix Gulf Shores II includes 24-foot public beach access

During May 3 regular session, Gulf Shores City Council:

• OK’d a request by the developers of Phoenix Gulf Shores II to change the setbacks on the new project planning for East Beach Boulevard across the street from the Comfort Inn. It will be a 24-story, 110-unit building and will provide a 24-foot public beach access and the construction six-foot wide dune walk over boardwalk. Developers want to reduce west side yard setback from 35 feet to 24 feet.

• Heard a request to give a wetland waiver on 5.65 acres on the north shore of Little Lagoon by with the purpose of subdividing the land into 15 lots called North Lagoon Estates. The planning commission OK’d the subdivision on the condition developers received a wetland waiver. Only the city council can issue wetland waivers and will have to be read twice before it can come to a vote before the council.

• Voted for an amendment to the zoning ordinance’s tree protection section to better protect and preserve the trees, Director of Planning and Community Development Lee Jones told the council. The amendment would add an element of landscape maturity to new developments thereby enhancing buffering and privacy. The proposal removes the exemption from the regulations for single-family and duplex lots less than one acre in size; adds standards for tree removal permit review; and creates a definition and protection standards for “Heritage Trees.”

• OK’d assembly permits for the Phin Man Youth Triathlon on May 29 and the Bike MS Tour De Beach cycling event Sept. 18-19.

• OK’d a bid for apparel for the city store from Express Press Printing, as it was the lowest offer of five conforming bids. Express currently holds the contract for supplying apparel to the store.

• OK’d liquor licenses for Beachin’ Eats at the Gulf State Park Pavilion and Comfort Inn’s Beachside Bar on East Beach Boulevard.

During the May 17 work session, council discussed:

• Approval of selection of Hagerty Consulting to provide Disaster Recovery and Emergency Response Grant Services and authorizing the mayor to execute a standby contract. Bids were received on May 11 and scored by a four-person committee and Hagerty received the highest score based upon qualification, experience, resources, operational plans and unit pricing.

• Approval of the selection of DebrisTech to perform debris monitoring services following a natural or manmade disaster and authorizing the mayor to execute a standby contract. Six bids were opened on May 11 and DebrisTech received the highest score from a four-person committee to initiate electronic load tickets at debris loading sites, estimate the volume of debris (in cubic yards) being delivered by trucks to each DMS/disposal site, and support.

• Approval of a $30,000 contract with Volkert to develop a scope of work for bid purposes to install firebreaks and conduct prescribed burns on two city wilderness areas in Bon Secour and another on Oyster Bay.

• Approving the reassigning the franchise for Harbor Communications to C Spire which bought all interest of Harbor Communications on Dec. 11.

• Approving a list of items for the spring surplus sale on govdeals.com from May 24 through June 7. Among the items are an SUV, two pickup trucks and a waverunner.