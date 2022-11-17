111 lbs. of debris collected during GSP Pier div

111 lbs. of debris collected during GSP Pier dive

By David “Pierpounder” Thornton

Weather and water conditions cooperated for a very successful Dive For Debris (underwater cleanup) at the Gulf State Park Pier on Oct. 23. Fishing was halted from the pier four four hours while divers scoured the water around the pilings from the beach all the way out to the detached octagon where the water was reported to be 23 feet deep. Two dozen divers participated, including Daphne Search and Rescue . The divers were supported by boats from Orange Beach Police & Fire Departments. In total, 111 pounds of various marine debris was removed from under the pier and cataloged.

A number of local businesses donated prizes for the volunteers (divers and support personnel):

Down Under Dive Shop; Red Flag Surf and Dive

Wacked Our Weiner ; Da Car Wash; Tacky Jacks

J & M Tackle; Orange Beach Nutrition; Another Broken Egg Orange Beach; Meahe