112 units behind Doc’s; 480 more at Caribe units

By John Mullen

On June 18, Orange Beach City Council heard ordinances for developments that could add 677 houses, cottages, and condo units combined.

Brett Robinson already has the go-ahead on Phoenix Gulf Towers and is doing foundation work on that project. It would bring 192 units to Orange Beach on the west end of town between Palm Beach and Sugar Sands developments. At the east end of town Brett Robinson’s Phoenix Orange Beach II, a 120-unit project, is nearing completion on the Gulf between the Island House Hotel on the west and Tidewater condos.

Caribe developer Larry Wireman is looking to add two towers of 24 and 25 stories to the east and west of the current three 14-story buildings on the east side of Perdido Pass. The east tower is planned for 228 units with 187 being three-bedroom and 41 being five-bedroom. On the west, there are plans for 252 more condos with 204 three-bedroom units and 48 five-bedroom units.

With the 600 already there this would bring the total to 1,080 units on the Caribe property. Wireman, also the developer of Turquoise Place, has had city permission to build more at the Caribe site since 2005.

During recent regular and work sessions, the Orange Beach City Council also:

• Heard a second reading of an ordinance amendment to allow for the development of Caribe East and Caribe West, two more buildings on the Caribe property to add 480 units and gave approval for the project.

• Held a public hearing and had the first reading of an ordinance change for Summer Salt’s final PUD. It is located behind Doc’s Seafood and Steaks and adjacent to Live Bait. This is phase one which is planning to have 54 single-family residential lots and 58 cottage lots.

The developers are looking to develop the area in two phases. There are two parcels on the site and this one is 42 acres. The second parcel of 21 acres is planning for 54 single-family residential lots and 31 cottage lots.

• Approved a liquor license Application for B&D Maritime for Weather or Knot, a new charter fishing boat at slip E14 at San Roc Marina.

• Approved a resolution declaring certain personal property as surplus and unneeded and authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk to dispose of such property.

• Approved resolutions authorizing a franchise renewal for two taxis companies, A-1 Taxi Service and Blue Dolphin Taxi.

• Approved a resolution hiring Braxton C. Counts, III, P.C. for lobbying services to consult on federal, regional and state issues at a cost of $2,000 a month plus expenses.

• A resolution establishing the fee for emergency medical treatment and transport services.

• A resolution authorizing the purchase of CCTV system equipment for the Orange Beach High School and Middle School portables in the amount of $10,850.

• A resolution authorizing the execution of a task order with GeoCon, Inc., to provide a soil study for the wetland area south of the new high school in the amount of $4,500.

• A resolution appropriating funds to the Gulf Shores Airport Authority in an amount not to exceed $14,000.

• A Resolution appropriating funds to the Makos Academics, Arts & Athletics Club in the amount of $67,050.

• A resolution appropriating funds to the Baldwin County Board of Education for teacher and coach salaries in an amount not to exceed $60,000.

• A resolution authorizing execution of a memorandum of understanding with the Wharf Marina.

• Resolutions authorizing the sole source purchase of a 30-horsepower submersible pump for $26,329 and a 15-horsepower submersible pump for $16,978 from Jim House & Associates for the Utilities Department.

• A resolution for a lease agreement for a portable classroom for the Expect Excellence program for about $28,000 for a term of nine months. The city-led afterschool program is expecting reach about 350 students in the fall and the extra space is needed until the new gymnasium at the recreation center campus is completed.

• An ordinance annexing the Birkenhauer property into the City of Orange Beach, Alabama. The property is on Powerline Road near the water treatment plant and the city would like to relocate the Public Works Department to the parcel. It is currently on the east end of the Canal Road property where the new Orange Beach High School and Middle School is being built.

• A resolution establishing an amnesty program for delinquent wastewater/ sewer accounts.

• A resolution amending the employees pay plan/job listing to reclassify certain job positions.

• An ordinance amendment to provide for additional regulations pertaining to the establishment of sewer accounts, rates, and the collection of delinquent charges.

to the construction of a new site for the Public Works Department. It is currently on the eastern end of the property where the new Orange Beach High School/Middle School is being built.

The council agreed to pay Sawgrass Consulting about $58,000 to provide a site plan for the relocation of Public Works. It also agreed to pay Stewart Engineering and Construction $27,500 for engineering services at the new facility and will pay Industrial-Commercial Fire Protection $10,900 to design a sprinkler system for the new building.

The city had hoped earlier to build the new campus on Powerline Road, but condemnation proceedings to acquire the land are tied up in court. Now the city is looking to close soon on a new property north of the Intracoastal Waterway for the new Public Works campus.