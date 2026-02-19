12th Annual Ballyhoo March 7-8 at GSP Art, music, Poarch Creek Dancers on shores of Lake Shelby

Now in its 12th year, the Ballyhoo Festival has become one of the most anticipated events in Coastal Alabama. With a broad spectrum of events happening on March 7-8 at the Gulf State Park, the fest is among the most diverse on the Coast. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Festival is free to the public.

With over 100 juried artists from all over the United States, the event features boths selling handmade cowboy hats from Colorado, acrylic paintings from Kentucky, folk art from Ormand Beach and beautiful sculpture, pottery and oil paintings from local artists vying for prize money..

There will be plenty of fun activities for children and food choices that include Creole creations from New Orleans, Chinese food, homemade lemonade, gourmet waffles and cinnamon buns, pork, shrimp and chicken tacos, gumbolaya, pulled pork, soft serve ice cream, kettle corn, and, of course, hamburgers and hot dogs served by the Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club.

The Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce will be selling wine and beer as well as bottled water and soft drinks.

On March 7, the only federally recognized Native American tribe in the State of Alabama, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, will perform at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Experience the history of the Poarch Band live through historical narratives acted out by the Pow Wow Club. Dancers will perform original tribal dances in ceremonial regalia to create what is always the entertainment highlight of the day.

On Sunday, March 8, the cultural focus is on Early Americana Appalachian music in the form of a fiddle and banjo competition presented by The Flora-Bama and the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. Fiddle and banjo players come from many states to participate in this boot kicking, highly anticipated event. Visitors can bring a chair or lounge on the grass while they enjoy the show.

Handicapped parking will be inside the Festival grounds. Gulf State Park Rangers will direct all parking. Other parking will be $10 per car at the Gulf State Pavilion and the Gulf State Pier. Parking will also be available free of charge at the Gulf Shores Middle School. Shuttles by Coast Cab will be running from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at all parking sites on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can also drop off guests at the Festival entrance before parking. More info: ballyhoofestival.com.