12th Annual Ballyhoo March 7-8 at GSP

Art, music, Poarch Creek Dancers on shores of Lake Shelby

By Eloise Thomley

Headed toward its twelfth year, the Ballyhoo Festival continues to be one of the most anticipated events in Coastal Alabama. With a broad spectrum of events happening on March 7 and 8 at the Gulf State Park, the Ballyhoo Festival is among the most diverse in this area with a mixture of art and culture. The Festival will be from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 and from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. The Festival is free to the public.

With over 100 juried artists from all over the United States, the Ballyhoo Festival promises to be a feast for the eyes of art collectors. We have an amazing group of local and area artists from Coastal Alabama. You might be interested in a handmade basket by Astou Dioum of New York City who will also be demonstrating her craft. You will see beautiful handmade jewelry by Scott Macklin of San Diego California, stained glass by Amy Primmir of Powhatan, Virginia and handmade cowboy hats by Ronia Grillos from Durango, Colorado and amazing copper art by Royal Miree of Birmingham, Alabama. Paintings, pottery, textile art, metal sculpture, wood sculpture, jewelry and many more mediums of art from 25 states will be available for your selection.

Culture

The Ballyhoo Festival is a juried fine art event, but it also features the culture of other regions. Saturday, March 7, brings us the only federally recognized Native American tribe in the State of Alabama, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians from Poarch, Alabama. Children and adults learn the history of the Poarch Band through historical narrative by the Event Director of the Pow Wow Club. Two performances at 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. of original tribal dance in ceremonial regalia create the cultural entertainment highlight of the day.

Sunday, March 8, the cultural focus is on Early Americana Appalachian music in the form of a fiddle and banjo competition presented by FloraBama and the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. Fiddle and banjo players come from many states to participate in this boot kicking, highly anticipated event. Of course, buck dancers are always welcome. Visitors can bring a chair or lounge on the grass while they enjoy the show.

Music Lineup Main Stage

Saturday, March 7

9-11 am, Group Therapy with Lisa Christian

11am-Noon, Poarch Creek Indians

Noon-2pm, The Bennet Hall Band

2-4pm, Deep South Band

4-5pm, Poarch Creek Indians

Sunday, March 8

10-11:30am, Fat Man Squeeze

11:30am-2:00 pm, Fiddle and Banjo Competition

2:00-2:30 pm, Judges Performance by Mary Z Cox and Cameron Freer

2:30-4pm, The Destinations

East End Entertainment

Saturday, March 7

10-11am, Jason Huskey

11am-1pm, Odd Nature

1-3pm, Jesse Taylor Perry

Sunday, March 8

10-11am, Jason Huskey

Noon-2pm, Lisa Christian

2:00-4:00 pm, Mac Walter

Kid’s Korner

There will be plenty of art projects for creative little minds In addition, children will enjoy lots of games presented by the Flip City Dazzlers Dance Team. The Team is raising money for a trip to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall with other dance teams. They will have fun games like Bottle Ring Toss, Ping Pong Cup Toss, Kiddy Duck Pond, Kickball Darts, Muffin Tin Cups and Creating Noise Makers. This promises to be a fun paradise for the little ones, and maybe an adult or two.

Food

The Ballyhoo Festival is known for its delicious and cultural leaning foods. Tasty choices include Cajun crawfish and Gumbolaya, Chinese food, homemade ice cream, pork, shrimp and chicken tacos, kettle corn, and, of course, hamburgers and hot dogs by the Kiwanis Club and Funnel Cakes by OWA, plus many more options.

The Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce will be selling wine and beer as well as bottled water and soft drinks.

Parking & Shuttles

Handicapped parking will be inside the Festival grounds. Gulf State Park Rangers will direct all parking. Other parking will be $15 per car at the Gulf State Pavilion and the Gulf State Pier. Parking will also be available free of charge at the Gulf Shores Elementary School, 1600 E. 3rd St, Gulf Shores. Shuttles by Coast Cab will be running from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at all parking sites on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. A telephone number for Coast Cabs will be posted at each site for those waiting for a ride. Visitors can also drop off guests at the Festival entrance before parking.

Accredidation

The Ballyhoo Festival of Fine Art and Culture is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, an all-volunteer team. Visit www.ballyhoofestival.com or email ballyhoofestival@gmail.com. This event is presented in part by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and Alabama Beaches Sports and Events.