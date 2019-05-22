Miss Flora-Bama Bikini Contest May 26

The Flora-Bama’s Miss Memorial Day Bikini Contest will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. in the big tent at the famed Lounge on the line, with the winning women earning cash awards and a spot in the finals on Labor Day Weekend along with the top contestants in the Miss Mullet Toss and Miss Fourth of July contests.

Lauded as America’s Last Great Roadhouse, The Flora-Bama takes its name from its location on Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line.