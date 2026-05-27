13th Flora-Bama Family Fishing Rodeo June 5-6

The ‘funnest’ fishing tournament on the Gulf Coast, The Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo, will be held June 5-6 downstairs at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill/Flora-Bama Yacht Club campus, across the street from the world famous lounge. The awards ceremony will be held on June 7. Registration is $25 for kids 12 and under and $50 for all others.

Competitive angler Speckled Trout and King Mackerel divisions, Offshore and Trash Can slams and a Red Snapper jackpot require additional jackpots. More info: florabama.com.

The tourney starts with a virtual captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. on June 4 on the Flora-Bama facebook page.

Fishing is open from June 5 at 12 a.m. and concludes on June 6 at 6 p.m. Daily weigh-ins at the Old River dock are from 2-6 p.m on June 5-6. If you aren’t in line by the end time, you cannot weigh in.

There will be music, food, activities, and drinks for everyone of all ages both days at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club and Flora-Bama Ole River Grill.

The FBFR is a multi-species, recreational and competitive fishing tournament featuring 30 categories with 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place prize packages for each category for kids and adults. Anglers can bring fish to the weigh-in by car or boat.

Categories range from catfish to billfish, and there is even a category for biggest crab.

• Eligible Species in the kids’ division: Blue Crab, Croaker, Gaff Topsail Catfish, King Mackerel, Ladyfish / Skipjack, Pinfish, Redfish / Red Drum, Red Snapper, Spanish Mackerel, Speckled Trout, Stingray, White Trout.

• Eligible Species in the adult division: Almaco Jack, Barracuda, Black Drum, Blackfin Tuna, Blackfish (Tripletail), Blue Runner / Hardtail, Bluefish, Bonito, Cobia / Ling, Flounder, Gafftopsail Catfish, Jack Crevalle, King Mackerel, Ladyfish / Skipjack, Lionfish, Mahi-Mahi / Dolphinfish (10lbs. Min.), Red Snapper, Redfish / Red Drum (AL Slot), Scamp, Sheepshead, Spanish Mackerel, Speckled Trout, Stingray, Swordfish, Vermilion Snapper, Wahoo (20lbs. min.), White Snapper, Yellowfin Tuna.

There are separate spearfishing and Lionfish divisions. Competitive angler Spec, king, Offshore and Trash Can slams and a Red Snapper jackpot require additional jackpots.