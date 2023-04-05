15 Fort Morgan residences vandalized on same night

On March 29, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several reports of damaged property in the Fort Morgan Community in the area of Ponce de Leon Court and discovered damage at more than fifteen residences. They also documented four vehicles that were spray painted and had mirror damage. The residences had destruction that included damaged mailboxes and lawn décor.

As of April 4, Baldwin County deputies had not identified the suspects, but they beleive they have surveillance video (above SUV) from a home in that area that captured the individuals who committed these offenses and are asking for any help citizens can share regarding the case. Contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202 with information.

Pictured: An SUV believed to have been used during a night of vandalism on Fort Morgan.