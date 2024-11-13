17th Family Promise Chocolate Affair Dec. 5 in Daphne

The 17th Annual Chocolate Affair – A Night of Promises will be held on Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center. The event is an annual fundraiser event to provide shelter and housing services to families with children experiencing homelessness. Online and in-person silent auction, live fund the mission auction, desserts galore, area restaurant chefs specialties, and live entertainment are among the features this year. Tickets are $75 per person, and many levels of sponsorships are also available. For more info, call 251-947-5641 or visit familypromisebc.org.